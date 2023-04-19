Create New Account
Zen Garcia's Gnostic Heresies & Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit
Fire & Grace Church
Published 20 hours ago |

December 5th, 2017

During this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will look at the dangerous Gnostic heresies of Zen Garcia. The most egregious error being his teaching that the Holy Spirit is the feminine or mother part of the Trinity called Sophia. This is so far off the rails that I can't believe that it even has to be addressed. But sadly, many Christians are falling for these false teachings and they are being led down the road of demonic, esoteric mysticism and blasphemy.

Keywords
sophiagnosticheresydean odlezen garcia

