Zen Garcia's Gnostic Heresies & Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit

December 5th, 2017
During this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will look at the dangerous Gnostic heresies of Zen Garcia. The most egregious error being his teaching that the Holy Spirit is the feminine or mother part of the Trinity called Sophia. This is so far off the rails that I can't believe that it even has to be addressed. But sadly, many Christians are falling for these false teachings and they are being led down the road of demonic, esoteric mysticism and blasphemy.
