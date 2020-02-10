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Chen Quishi's Reports of Funeral Home Crematorium
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135 views • February 10, 2020
Quishi did some more videos, but this is the only one I can find with English subtitles to show you. This video was put together by the young man that is trying to translate all news that is truth, for the world to learn.
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