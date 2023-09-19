Ole Dammegard Deep Dives On the Maui "Fires"

Michael Jaco interviews Ole Dammegard on the Maui "Fires". If this was a DEW attack, where did these attacks come from? Who is responsible for this crime? Can we rule out China? The Globalist Cabal? What was the motivation? Where are the missing children?
The Deep State's DEW Attacks On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.