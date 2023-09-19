Create New Account
Ole Dammegard Deep Dives On the Maui "Fires"
Thomas Smith
Michael Jaco  interviews Ole Dammegard on the Maui "Fires". If this was a DEW attack, where did these attacks come from? Who is responsible for this crime? Can we rule out China? The Globalist Cabal? What was the motivation? Where are the missing children?

The Deep State's DEW Attacks On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2023

