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Biden/Harris On Same Plane NO WAY THE SS Would ALLOW THAT - FAKE ADMINISTRATION
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490 views • March 20, 2021
Pretend A POTUS and VPOTUS on a FAKE AF1 With a Bad Paint Job & Fake Presidential Seals Stuck to the Door with TAPE that fly off in the wind! The Uniformed me are in costumes, those are NOT Marine, Navy NOR Air Force Dress Blues. These people and this fakery is a joke and an insult to OUR INTELLIGENCE!
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