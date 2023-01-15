Israel Accused of Harvesting Human Organs From Ukraine War Dead

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

TruNews

Streamed on: Jan 5, 4:30 pm EST

A Russian former senior official argued the war in Ukraine became a very profitable battlefield for "black-market transplantologists," in a report picked up by several Russian media outlets.

The former advisor to the interior minister of Russia also added that large amounts of medical equipment, including containers for transporting human organs, were sent to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion. The facts of the illegal harvesting of human organs under the auspices of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were documented back in 2014 during the civil conflict in the Donbass.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/5/23.

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day