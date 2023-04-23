How to get AMAZING sleep after a "Modafinil Day" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ MODAWAKE® Biohacker Review

Modafinil can wreck your sleep, even 10-16 hours after dosing—which can make you a sloppy villain the next day! If you're going to use it, you need to be very proactive about your sleep hacking and before-bed regimen. Here's what I did to fall right asleep and enjoy a night of very restorative sleep after having done 200 milligrams of Modafinil that morning...





For everything mentioned here, read: Modafinil by RUPharma 📑 via the Limitless library of Biohacker Reviews

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Biohacker-Reviews-Library

Modafinil Meta-Analysis 🔬 Everything you need to know about the smart drug

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Modafinil

RUPharma https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [Ships to EU, UK, USA]

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL

Modafinil Alternatives https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil#alternatives





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless.





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