Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to get AMAZING sleep after a "Modafinil Day" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ MODAWAKE® Biohacker Review
36 views
channel image
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

As I've experienced a number of times, Modafinil can wreck your sleep, even 10-12 hours after dosing. If you're going to use it you need to be very proactive about your sleep hacking and before-bed regimen. Here's what I did to fall right asleep and enjoy a night of very restorative sleep after having done 200 milligrams of Modafinil that morning...


Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/998-modafinil-rupharma2

Order 💲 Modafinil

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]

Adrafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Modafinil Alternatives https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil#alternatives


Keywords
biohackinginsomniamodafinilnootropicssmart drugssleep hackingmodawakerupharmalimitless mindsetmodafinil vs sleepmodafinil sleep deprivation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket