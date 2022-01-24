Archbishop didn't know sex with kids is illegal!

I found this on YT, at Non Mirage Truth Vision.



Excerpts of current Archbishop of St Louis Robert Carlson's sworn testimony on child sex abuse involving Thomas Adamson. Robert Carlson worked in the Archdiocese of St Paul, and Minneapolis and handled child sex abuse cases from 1979-1994.

Robert Carlson responds "I don't remember" 193 times in the full interview.



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