Growl (1990, Arcade)

Growl (known as Runark, ルナーク, in Japan) is a beat'em up developed and published by Taito. It was also released for the Mega Drive / Genesis.

The story takes place in the early 20th century. A group of four forest rangers is fighting against a gang of evil poachers. The poachers are after animals which are nearly extinct.

Depending on the machine, the game features either 2- or 4-player co-op. You can choose between the four rangers to play. Each character has different values in terms of attack, jumping ability and health. You can pick up objects like barrels or rocks to throw at enemies, and weapons can be picked up and used. Weapons are dropped by enemies or revealed by smashing barrels. Guns have limited ammo, but they can still be either thrown or used as a blunt object.