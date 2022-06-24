WAR ROOM [3 of 3] Friday 6/24/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

ABORTION ACTIVISTS GONE WILD! SUPREME COURT DECISION SENDS LIBERALS OFF THE DEEP ENDGod is smiling on the United States as the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and restrictions on the 2nd Amendment!

Police around the nation prepare for riots!

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