Mind Invaders Chapter 17 - A Surprising Proposal





New Chapter Every Day!





Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Carla slowed the rented car to a crawl as waves of nostalgia swept over her. The curving street, the elegant new homes set far back on acre lots, the pleasantly rolling foothill terrain and, at last, the house she hadn’t seen since it had been in the framing stage—it all seemed reminiscent of a dream she had long forgotten. It’s beautiful, but I can’t believe he’s lived in that huge place all alone for two years! I’m sure he hasn’t married—at least I haven’t heard. Plenty of women would be interested in him! He probably has someone in mind if he isn’t engaged by now.