This is what the consequences of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip look like. As the IDF ground operation approaches, the number of raids will only increase in order to destroy any objects that impede the advance of ground units.
It’s not hard to imagine what the Palestinian enclave will look like after the escalation ends. Especially considering that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will turn every house into a firing point.
