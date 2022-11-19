X22 REPORT Ep. 2929b - How Do You Control The Narrative? Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed,Trap Set

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2929b - Nov 18, 2022
How Do You Control The Narrative? Old Guard Power Structure Being Destroyed,Trap Set
The [DS] has been trapped by Trump, Trump made the announcement they he will be running for President, the Rhinos came out of the woodwork, now the [DOJ]/[DS] are pushing to stop Trump from running in the 2024 election. They have now assigned a special counsel to push their agenda. This witch hunt will fail, just like the other witch hunt. The people are not going to take, the [DS] is trying to make the MAGA supporters angry, they want a civil war, playbook known, countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
