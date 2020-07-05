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UFC FaceMix (Vol.2) - Think you know UFC Fighter Faces?
AmbientThoughts
AmbientThoughts
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10 views • July 05, 2020
UFC FaceMix (Vol.2) - Think you know UFC Fighter Faces?

Two UFC Fighter FACES (and Names) have been MIXED.
The FIRST Name generally relates to the eyes + extra bits. (eg. ISRAEL)
The LAST Name generally relates to the rest of the face. (eg. JONES)
The FACEMIXED example is ISRAEL JONES (who'd be a wicked-ass figher btw.)
Can you work out the others?

If you had some FUN please leave comments.

Which FaceMixes:
- Were your faves?
- Stumped you the most?
- Made you giggle?
- Would you like to see in future volumes?

#UFC #UFCFaceMix

Thanks for playing UFC FACEMIX (Vol.2)

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