UFC FaceMix (Vol.2) - Think you know UFC Fighter Faces?Two UFC Fighter FACES (and Names) have been MIXED.The FIRST Name generally relates to the eyes + extra bits. (eg. ISRAEL)The LAST Name generally relates to the rest of the face. (eg. JONES)The FACEMIXED example is ISRAEL JONES (who'd be a wicked-ass figher btw.)Can you work out the others?If you had some FUN please leave comments.Which FaceMixes:- Were your faves?- Stumped you the most?- Made you giggle?- Would you like to see in future volumes?#UFC #UFCFaceMixThanks for playing UFC FACEMIX (Vol.2)This video was proudly created and presented by www.AmbientThoughts.comPlease SUBSCRIBE for sparkly new content.Click the LIKE button to avoid getting KTFO.Be a pal and SHARE this sucka far and wide.--------------------------------------------------------Please SUPPORT more content coz it'll make us both happy.Sprinkle a few sats my way via:BTC: 1dWbRB6guwgsXZqjfJ1BCSt2eTsATjcgDETH: 0xB00aa54A2B74Fbb166DA731b5339222a274B6832Or even better, become a Patreon Sugar Daddy!--------------------------------------------------------Background Music by Atmosphericol.00:00 "Homebound"01:59 "Crossing snowcaps"04:12 "Seasons change"05:31 "Alpine sunset"06:42 "Frosted river"