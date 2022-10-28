Elon Musk Owns Twitter, Promises BIG CHANGES, AZ FOX10 Calls Race for Hobbs BEFORE Election 10.28

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Elon Musk Officially Owns Twitter – Immediately Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO and Legal Head Vijaya Gadde
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-elon-musk-officially-owns-twitter-immediately-fires-ceo-parag-agrawal-cfo-legal-head-vijaya-gadde/
Paul Pelosi Assaulted in His Home Friday Morning
https://vigilant.news/2022/10/paul-pelosi-assaulted-in-his-home-friday-morning/
GOP’s Lead in Bid to Recapture Congress Widens According to Rassmussen
https://vigilant.news/2022/10/gops-lead-in-bid-to-recapture-congress-widens-according-to-rassmussen/
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Arizona GOP Lawmaker to Introduce Bill to Hold Media Accountable for Election Interference Following FOX10 Election ‘Test’ Stunt
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/arizona-gop-lawmaker-introduce-bill-hold-media-accountable-election-interference-following-fox10-election-test-stunt/
MORE MEDIA TRICKS: AZ FOX 10 Calls Arizona Governor’s Race For Democrat Katie Hobbs 12 DAYS BEFORE Election on LIVE TV – Then Claims The “Error” Was A Test by Associated Press
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/fix-az-fox-10-calls-arizona-governors-race-democrat-katie-hobbs-12-days-election-live-tv-claims-error-test-associated-press/
Comedian Tells Heartbreaking Story About Why He Confronts Spitting Campus Leftists (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/comedian-tells-heartbreaking-story-courage-confront-campus-leftists-spit-video/