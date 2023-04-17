Leslie Kenny - How To Reverse Gray Hair Naturally!

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In this show I talk with Leslie Kenny from Oxford Healthspan and Oxford Longevity Project all about gray hair, oxidation, spermadine and antiaging. Is it possible to restore dark hair and reverse gray hair naturally? What if we allowed the mitochondria to product 4th phase water instead of h2o2 which bleaches our hair?





Perhaps reversing gray hair is possible without toxic hair dyes!





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https://www.youtube.com/@LesliesNewPrime





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Health Disclaimer:

For informational purposes only. The information contained herein is not medical advice and should not be construed as such. No mineral, vitamin, nutrient, treatment or anything listed or linked to below (other than drugs) can cure or alter physiology in any way. Always seek the advice of a licensed healthcare professional before starting any diet, treatment, supplement or protocol. The information below is not meant to treat, or cure any disease. The creator of this document assumes no risk for the consumption of any products contained in this document or from associated websites.