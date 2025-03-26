BIRD FLU & MEASLES SCAM! - New Vaccine Propaganda By The Eugenicists!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest "Plandemic" related scam as "scientists" claim "vaccines are not enough to stop the spread of Bird Flu.





Like the Covid scam, Bird Flu is yet another attempt to force us into technocratic servitude but of course it won't go down the same way. This time the main target is the food supply while the eugenics come somewhat later by force feeding us modRNA ration meat on a digital ID.





Meanwhile, Measles fear mongering heats up as claims of a deadly outbreak hit headlines. While Measles used to be a super common illness that came and went easily, it's now called the most "deadly and contagious" which of course is not true.





Recently, a 6 year old child died in Texas and the media went wild claiming it was the result of not vaccinating. Then, the parents spoke out and said the child WAS vaxxed for Measles and that they believed the vaccine is what killed her.





There is a target on our heads. It's time people break free and prepare themselves accordingly.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

