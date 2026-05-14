“They let my home burn down... and now they want to talk about my trailer?” 🏚️🔥

TMZ thought they had a "gotcha" moment when they questioned whether Spencer Pratt was actually living in his Airstream trailer on his burned-out property. But Spencer didn't just defend himself—he went SCORCHED EARTH.

In this reaction, we’re breaking down the absolute brilliance of Spencer’s response. He didn't apologize; he reminded every voter in Los Angeles why he’s in that trailer to begin with. It’s the "Basura" administration's incompetence that turned a manageable arson into a $8.3 billion catastrophe, and now the same bureaucrats are trying to play "residency police."

What we’re covering:

The Incompetence Flip: How Spencer turned a question about his living situation into a reminder of the Palisades Fire failure.

The "Hotel Bel-Air" Rumor: Addressing the media’s attempt to paint him as an out-of-touch elite while his family deals with the trauma of the ashes.

The Momentum: With Spencer jumping 12 points in the polls, why the "Establishment" is terrified of the June 2nd primary.

The Trump Playbook: Why attacking Spencer only makes him stronger.

Is Spencer Pratt the "Adult in the Room"? Los Angeles is starting to think so. 🛡️🏙️

#SpencerPratt #TMZ #KarenBasura #LAMayor2026 #PalisadesFire #LosAngeles #Election2026 #Basura #HeidiMontag #Groundswell