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Spencer Pratt Goes SCORCHED EARTH on TMZ From His Burned Down Property
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“They let my home burn down... and now they want to talk about my trailer?” 🏚️🔥

TMZ thought they had a "gotcha" moment when they questioned whether Spencer Pratt was actually living in his Airstream trailer on his burned-out property. But Spencer didn't just defend himself—he went SCORCHED EARTH.

In this reaction, we’re breaking down the absolute brilliance of Spencer’s response. He didn't apologize; he reminded every voter in Los Angeles why he’s in that trailer to begin with. It’s the "Basura" administration's incompetence that turned a manageable arson into a $8.3 billion catastrophe, and now the same bureaucrats are trying to play "residency police."

What we’re covering:

  • The Incompetence Flip: How Spencer turned a question about his living situation into a reminder of the Palisades Fire failure.

  • The "Hotel Bel-Air" Rumor: Addressing the media’s attempt to paint him as an out-of-touch elite while his family deals with the trauma of the ashes.

  • The Momentum: With Spencer jumping 12 points in the polls, why the "Establishment" is terrified of the June 2nd primary.

  • The Trump Playbook: Why attacking Spencer only makes him stronger.

Is Spencer Pratt the "Adult in the Room"? Los Angeles is starting to think so. 🛡️🏙️

#SpencerPratt #TMZ #KarenBasura #LAMayor2026 #PalisadesFire #LosAngeles #Election2026 #Basura #HeidiMontag #Groundswell

Keywords
spencer pratt for mayorkaren bass vs spencer prattspencer pratt trump playbookspencer pratt polls may 2026los angeles mayoral primary 2026reality star for mayorspencer pratt tmz interviewkaren bass basurapalisades fire recoveryspencer pratt trailer allegationstmz spencer pratt scorched earthheidi montag palisades firespencer pratt airstream residencela city council incompetenceviral political takedownsla undecided votersbasura administration scandalla election groundswell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy