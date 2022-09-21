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Dr. Mike Yeadon and Paul Alexander: fraud of the COVID pandemic
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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900 views • September 21, 2022

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President, talks with Dr. Paul Elias Alexander on the fraud of the COVID pandemic and the deaths caused by the response. September 17, 2022


My content is available for free. I have lost extensive income due to my advocacy for early treatment and my stance against the COVID vaccines, especially for children. Your kindness and generosity is very much appreciated in my sharing of research and the fight against scientific censorship where several good and brilliant doctors and scientists are silenced and cancelled, including myself. It is absolutely imperative that people/populations are given accurate information about the benefits and harms of societal restrictions or medical interventions such as vaccines. Only then can people make informed decisions about what is best for them.


• Donate at: drpaulalexander.com or www.tborfal.com (a 501 (c)(3) not for profit organization)


• Substack (Alexander COVID News): https://palexander.substack.com/?utm_source=discover_search

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy