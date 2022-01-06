X22 REPORT - The Groundwork Has Been Laid, Pieces Are In Place, Think Mirror

X22 REPORT Ep. 2669b Jan 5, 2021The Groundwork Has Been Laid, Pieces Are In Place, Think MirrorThe [DS] is panicking, they are fighting for their lives. They know they lost but they are pushing everything they have at the patriots in the hopes that the patriots will make a bad move. Trump is putting all the pieces in place the groundwork has been laid. Everything the [DS] has done to Trump is actually what they have done, think mirror, payback is coming. Trump is about to gain incredible amount of leverage, controlling the flow of information is key. Tick Tock.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above