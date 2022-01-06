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X22 REPORT - The Groundwork Has Been Laid, Pieces Are In Place, Think Mirror
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160 views • January 06, 2022
X22 REPORT Ep. 2669b Jan 5, 2021
The Groundwork Has Been Laid, Pieces Are In Place, Think Mirror

The [DS] is panicking, they are fighting for their lives. They know they lost but they are pushing everything they have at the patriots in the hopes that the patriots will make a bad move. Trump is putting all the pieces in place the groundwork has been laid. Everything the [DS] has done to Trump is actually what they have done, think mirror, payback is coming. Trump is about to gain incredible amount of leverage, controlling the flow of information is key. Tick Tock.

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