We Are in a War on Our Health, Repurposed Drugs and Information

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01/23/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory: We know there are cheap, safe, high effect and widely available medicines that can treat the Covid disease. However, Big Pharma suppressed this critical information. As a result, millions of people are dying. We have to fight the medical tyranny and we will win!