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A GUN ON THEIR HIP AND A SYRINGE IN THEIR HAND-WATCH THESE BASTARDS MURDER PEOPLE-FORCED VACCINATION
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332 views • April 12, 2021
These people should be strung up for what they are doing. Genocide. They are not "helping" the mentally disabled. They are the ones that are mentally disabled. This is straight out of Nazi Germany and Dr. Mengele. I cannot describe the level of pissed off this makes me. I hope these murdering bastards die slow. If they try that shit with me someone is going to die (very possibly me but it aint going down easy)
Source:
Jim_Crenshaw https://www.bitchute.com/video/8d8EfJ3BPtIY/
Source:
Jim_Crenshaw https://www.bitchute.com/video/8d8EfJ3BPtIY/
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