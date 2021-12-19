FED MONETARY POLICY IS NO SUBSTITUTE FOR MONETARY REFORM

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
It turns out inflation is not "transitory" after all. It's much worse! But should anyone be surprised, considering the Fed has created more new dollars than at any other time in history? The Fed is yet another example of the "failure of the experts." America was meant to be a land of individual liberty, not a land of ruling "experts." The economic problem can be fixed with sound money and free markets.