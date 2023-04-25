John Birch Society Member Rabbi Bovit Talks About the Blueprint for Our Lives

John Birch Society member Rabbi Menashe Bovit talks about his appreciation for the founding of the United States, something his father, a holocaust survivor, gave him. He also describes his political journey, which began 45 years ago when he was protesting the Vietnam War, and his pursuit of truth. He warns that the U.S. Government is engaging in unconstitutional actions at home and abroad, and that evil is trying to take over the culture by destroying our ability to discern truth from fiction. He posits that the Bible and Constitution together are the proper blueprint for how we live our lives and enjoy the blessings of liberty.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com