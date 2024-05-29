Create New Account
Children who get NO vaccines are healthier, five studies show, says Peter McCullough, MD
“Five [5] studies now show” that “children who take no vaccines” are “healthier than the  kids who take the vaccines.” says Peter McCullough, MD.

Peter McCullough, MD speaking at Calvary Chapel, Chattanooga, Tennessee on 17 May 2024 in his "Art of War" series, titled "Who is Winning the War of Information".

The full 1:44 hour lecture is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnF0TzNNFSam/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

