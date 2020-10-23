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WRONG ABOUT IQ? | RUSSELL WARNE AND STEFAN MOLYNEUX
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14 views • October 23, 2020
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Study: "Human intelligence is an important construct in psychology, with far-reaching implications, providing insights into fields as diverse as neurology, international development, and sociology. Additionally, IQ scores can predict life outcomes in health, education, work, and socioeconomic status. Yet, students of psychology are often exposed to human intelligence only in limited ways. ... We found that 79.3% of textbooks contained inaccurate statements and 79.3% had logical fallacies in their sections about intelligence."
Dr. Russell Warne is the Associate Professor of Psychology at Utah Valley University, the author of the book “Statistics for the Social Sciences: A General Linear Model Approach” and he recently published a research study titled "What do undergraduates learn about human intelligence? An analysis of introductory psychology textbooks."
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/russwarne
Study: http://psycnet.apa.org/record/2018-07714-001
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4059/wrong-about-iq-russell-warne-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4059-wrong-about-iq-russell-warne-and-stefan-molyneux
Study: "Human intelligence is an important construct in psychology, with far-reaching implications, providing insights into fields as diverse as neurology, international development, and sociology. Additionally, IQ scores can predict life outcomes in health, education, work, and socioeconomic status. Yet, students of psychology are often exposed to human intelligence only in limited ways. ... We found that 79.3% of textbooks contained inaccurate statements and 79.3% had logical fallacies in their sections about intelligence."
Dr. Russell Warne is the Associate Professor of Psychology at Utah Valley University, the author of the book “Statistics for the Social Sciences: A General Linear Model Approach” and he recently published a research study titled "What do undergraduates learn about human intelligence? An analysis of introductory psychology textbooks."
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/russwarne
Study: http://psycnet.apa.org/record/2018-07714-001
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? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
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