'Eyes of the Devil' (2021) A film by Patryk Vega [16 Mar 2021]

A documentary about human trafficking unlike ANYTHING you can imagine.You will be left speechless. [01:27:03 min]1,028,583 views•Mar 16, 2021„EYES OF THE DEVIL”. A DOCUMENTARY FILM BY PATRYK VEGA. [16.03.2021].txtEyes of the Devil (2021) A film by Patryk Vega. A documentary about human trafficking unlike ANYTHING you can imagine. You will be left speechless. [01:27:03]'Discussed here. General view was that it is fake.''I lasted about 10 minutes into the movie before making the same conclusion'level 2 - Licalottapuss OP · 1m'Well it remains up in the air as far as I go.I know there have been some pretty disturbing human trafficking busts in Germany the last few year.But this is a whole different level of depravity if it is true.However if it’s not, i think it’s still valid in its use of keeping HT in the foreground.Child trafficking isn’t unheard of here in california as the cartels are involved with it.It’s disgusting all around.'But thanks for the info as I didn’t bother checking to see if something about it was posted. It came up God knows why on YT and strangely didn’t have a description or even hint of what it was about.