Hillary Clinton State Dept. covered up PEDOPHILIA - NBC Today Show - June 11, 2013

The Satanic Cabal's practice of child abduction, rape, torture, cannibalism, and ritual murder is now coming to light. Here is an instance of Hillary Clinton squelching an instance that got out of hand in 2013.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.