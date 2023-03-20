Fauci's Door-to-Door COVID "Vaccine" Hesitancy Efforts Shot Down by D.C. Residents

Woman: "I heard that [the shot] doesn't cure it, and it doesn't stop you from getting it."Man: "It’s about inciting fear ... You all attack people with fear."
Here's what to post as a notice on your property for if Fauci or some other depopulator comes knocking on your door trying to pimp the so called "COVID Vaccines"... "Attention do not knock on this door to talk about the "vaccine". You are trespassing on my private property, and if you do not leave after reading this notice, criminal charges will be filed. Asking about the vaccination status of anyone on this property will be met with civil litigation against both the agency you represent, and you as an individual. NOW GET OFF MY PROPERTY."
Related Article: Fauci and DC Mayor Confronted by Man as They Go Door-to-Door Promoting COVID Vaccine - https://www.theepochtimes.com/fauci-and-dc-mayor-confronted-by-man-as-they-go-door-to-door-promoting-covid-vaccine_5136506.html
