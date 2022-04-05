THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM IS UPON US.

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RichieFromBoston
50040 subscribers
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Im selling one of the laptops used to make 100s of the videos youve watched on RichieFromBoston if you want to buy it watch this video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMpCQS4rhj4&;t=494s and you really may want to watch it anyway(thats a hint)