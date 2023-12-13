Create New Account
‘Rebellious’ Republicans Oppose FISA 702 Reauthorization Over Privacy Concerns
The New American
Published Yesterday

Congress is working to reauthorize FISA 702 without a single reform after by jamming it in the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). But a few Republican senators are pushing back on it hard over concerns that without reform, the intelligence agencies will continue abusing FISA and capturing Americans’ electronic communications.

 

rand paulndaaus politicsmike leenational defense authorization actinternational relationselectronic surveillancefisa 702 reauthorizationamerican privacycia election interferenceibm hiring controversyjoe biden ukraine policyamerican intelligence agenciestech industry newscurrent affairs debate

