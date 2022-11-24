2023 & the Sampson Option



We are very close to 2023, this is upon a threshold of what is a revealing time.

Recently we are finding out many hidden secrets agendas being uncovered where once what was told isn’t what is true.





This episode we will focus on the (The Samson Option)and why it so concerning in times like these.





(The Samson Option) Is the name that some military analysts and authors have given to Israel's deterrence strategy of massive retaliation with nuclear weapons as a "last resort" against the country whose military has invaded and/or destroyed much of Israel.





Commentators also have employed the term to refer to situations where non-nuclear, non-Israeli actors have threatened conventional weapons retaliation with some are concerned with the development of the Ukrainian and Russian nuclear weapons systems could this be the beginning of a nuclear war?





Should we be concerned and question how will it affect the world’s economy and survival of the society and its population.





https://youtu.be/-6Lxvgib0GE





https://youtu.be/uRxQW-Si3QM





https://youtu.be/e28ppv5Z1ro





https://youtu.be/qw-cVGbOhBU





https://www.docdroid.net/V79pCSu/seymour-m-hersch-the-samson-option-pdf





#tokyonews #nuclearwar #thesamsonoption

#ukraine #community #news #worldevent #israel #true #thetruth