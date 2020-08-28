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EXCLUSIVE: Dr Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers As Economy Collapses!
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33 views • August 28, 2020
04/19/2020
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYH...
The Next News Network channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLoN...
Follow Dr. Rashid A. Buttar:
http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN
https://centersforadvancedmedicine.com/
https://www.DrButtar.com
https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar
Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN
Get in contact with us: [email protected]
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FAIR USE NOTICE: These works are for criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research. All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorised by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism are being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGbYH...
The Next News Network channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLoN...
Follow Dr. Rashid A. Buttar:
http://AskDrButtar.com/NNN
https://centersforadvancedmedicine.com/
https://www.DrButtar.com
https://www.facebook.com/rashid.buttar
Rashid A. Buttar, graduated from Washington University with a double major in Biology and Theology,before attending medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/WGbYHJcMbz8
Read More/Source/Credit/FairUse:
https://www.ASKDRBUTTAR.COM/NNN
Get in contact with us: [email protected]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAIR USE NOTICE: These works are for criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research. All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorised by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism are being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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