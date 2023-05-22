Create New Account
CHALKBOARD How the Biden family's money laundering scheme works
May 22, 2023


What PROOF do we have that the Biden family has been involved in unethical — and possibly illegal — activities? During a recent BlazeTV special called ‘The Reckoning: The Biden Crime Family,’ Glenn took to the chalkboard (one of his largest chalkboards EVER) to explain it all, showing how these potential crimes date all the way back to Joe’s vice presidency. This goes beyond Hunter Biden. In fact, several in the family, including a mysterious person simply labeled "Biden," are involved. In this clip, Glenn shows how the Biden crime family’s money laundering scheme works.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B2JBrAMdJE

