© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
V01: The 2nd Hitler: Dr Hendrik Verwoerd: Greatest White leader in the history of S.Africa
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
402 views • February 11, 2021
Dr Verwoerd is known as The Architect of Apartheid. He was a Christian, but also a closet NAZI. The Jews of South Africa hated him intensely.
In later videos we will look at the Jewish hatred of this man, and the key Jew who orchestrated his assassinations and murder.
This is the first video in an important series dealing with the greatest White leader who ever ruled in southern Africa in the more than 360 years that Whites have been here. Verwoerd was a Dutch man who ruled South Africa. He worked with tremendous energy to unity all Whites and to heal the divide between the Afrikaans and English speaking Whites.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
In later videos we will look at the Jewish hatred of this man, and the key Jew who orchestrated his assassinations and murder.
This is the first video in an important series dealing with the greatest White leader who ever ruled in southern Africa in the more than 360 years that Whites have been here. Verwoerd was a Dutch man who ruled South Africa. He worked with tremendous energy to unity all Whites and to heal the divide between the Afrikaans and English speaking Whites.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.