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The Covaids Manifesto: From Each According to His Obedience, To Each According To His Submission
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52 views • May 11, 2021
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All proceeds go towards tacos and kisses!
If you want to tip Lucy and Jeff for letting you know about Pirate Chain here is Lucy’s Pirate Chain address: zs1j5ex9j7lqyc3hg09lux08mnngz2pqmek9cnpx4hud8w2p3zntfh6h36x5wcmxdzf2gmkcdaplvk
INTRO VID: WAKE UP ( OMNIA VINCIT VERITAS )- PIRATE MANTRA ( featuring Santos Bonacci ): https://odysee.com/@PIRATEMANTRA:9/PIRATEMANTRA:e
Calgary police arrest street preacher, brother for violating public health orders: (video) https://twitter.com/vinarmani/status/1391202604785360904
Victoria Police force mask on man after handcuffing him: https://twitter.com/coolvideolights/status/1391043020372336646
At Vatican conference, Chelsea Clinton calls for global crackdown on anti-vaccine social media posts: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-at-vatican-conference-chelsea-clinton-calls-for-global-crackdown-on-anti-vaccine-social-media-posts?utm_source=must_reads
Canadian politician Iain Ranking posted this to his FB page, thinks it is funny:https://twitter.com/rightofeast/status/1391150982562734081
(Ian Rankin is the Premier of Nova Scotia since February 23, 2021)
Free beer offer results in more vaccinations than all Erie County first-dose clinics last week:
https://buffalonews.com/news/local/free-beer-offer-results-in-more-vaccinations-than-all-erie-county-first-dose-clinics-last/article_34b5d0d2-b011-11eb-92fd-8b7017585dc1.html?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&;utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_
Dracula’s castle in Romania proves an ideal setting for Covid vaccinations:
https://local12.com/news/offbeat/draculas-castle-proves-an-ideal-setting-for-covid-19-jabs
Ohio surgeon Thomas Lee Flanigan: https://7news.com.au/entertainment/viral-weird/surgeon-in-ohio-pens-hilarious-obituary-to-himself-before-his-death-at-48-c-2757502
https://twitter.com/DeFoReAnimated/status/1391439828923920384/photo/1
Actress Tawny Kitaen Dies at 59; Starred in MTV Videos, ‘Bachelor Party':https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/actress-tawny-kitaen-dies-at-59-starred-in-mtv-videos-bachelor-party/2591219/
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-authorizes-pfizer-vaccine-children-12-15-n1266136
Teen Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Brain After First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine
The mother of the 17-year-old, whose symptoms were initially dismissed as a pulled neck muscle, said she regrets her decision to allow him to be vaccinated: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
You can never be too safe when you’re a Covidiot: (video) https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1390828219952205824
CDC changes rules for counting breakthrough cases, as more fully vaccinated people test positive: (video)
Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases - YouTube
J&J vaccination packaging insert:(video) https://twitter.com/76_texas/status/1390502085557370890
Covid - deaths from vaccines are now higher than deaths with Covid:
https://twitter.com/UKcitizen2021/status/1391310951346053120/photo/1
https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1391860658447081473
Nottingham funeral directors taking Covid swabs from deceased:
https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1391716697774727168
Melinda Gates began working with divorce lawyers in 2019, partly over concerns about her husband’s dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Wall Street Journal: https://twitter.com/business/status/1391540756876251136
#Doge tanking just as SNL being broadcast. Shorted the hell out of it at $0.73 with massive leverage on Friday night, now $0.53. Easy money. Always sell the news. ;): https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1391240559713570818
Subscribe to TCV: cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
All proceeds go towards tacos and kisses!
If you want to tip Lucy and Jeff for letting you know about Pirate Chain here is Lucy’s Pirate Chain address: zs1j5ex9j7lqyc3hg09lux08mnngz2pqmek9cnpx4hud8w2p3zntfh6h36x5wcmxdzf2gmkcdaplvk
INTRO VID: WAKE UP ( OMNIA VINCIT VERITAS )- PIRATE MANTRA ( featuring Santos Bonacci ): https://odysee.com/@PIRATEMANTRA:9/PIRATEMANTRA:e
Calgary police arrest street preacher, brother for violating public health orders: (video) https://twitter.com/vinarmani/status/1391202604785360904
Victoria Police force mask on man after handcuffing him: https://twitter.com/coolvideolights/status/1391043020372336646
At Vatican conference, Chelsea Clinton calls for global crackdown on anti-vaccine social media posts: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-at-vatican-conference-chelsea-clinton-calls-for-global-crackdown-on-anti-vaccine-social-media-posts?utm_source=must_reads
Canadian politician Iain Ranking posted this to his FB page, thinks it is funny:https://twitter.com/rightofeast/status/1391150982562734081
(Ian Rankin is the Premier of Nova Scotia since February 23, 2021)
Free beer offer results in more vaccinations than all Erie County first-dose clinics last week:
https://buffalonews.com/news/local/free-beer-offer-results-in-more-vaccinations-than-all-erie-county-first-dose-clinics-last/article_34b5d0d2-b011-11eb-92fd-8b7017585dc1.html?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&;utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_
Dracula’s castle in Romania proves an ideal setting for Covid vaccinations:
https://local12.com/news/offbeat/draculas-castle-proves-an-ideal-setting-for-covid-19-jabs
Ohio surgeon Thomas Lee Flanigan: https://7news.com.au/entertainment/viral-weird/surgeon-in-ohio-pens-hilarious-obituary-to-himself-before-his-death-at-48-c-2757502
https://twitter.com/DeFoReAnimated/status/1391439828923920384/photo/1
Actress Tawny Kitaen Dies at 59; Starred in MTV Videos, ‘Bachelor Party':https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/actress-tawny-kitaen-dies-at-59-starred-in-mtv-videos-bachelor-party/2591219/
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-authorizes-pfizer-vaccine-children-12-15-n1266136
Teen Hospitalized With Blood Clots in Brain After First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine
The mother of the 17-year-old, whose symptoms were initially dismissed as a pulled neck muscle, said she regrets her decision to allow him to be vaccinated: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/teen-hospitalized-brain-blood-clots-after-pfizer-vaccine/
You can never be too safe when you’re a Covidiot: (video) https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1390828219952205824
CDC changes rules for counting breakthrough cases, as more fully vaccinated people test positive: (video)
Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases - YouTube
J&J vaccination packaging insert:(video) https://twitter.com/76_texas/status/1390502085557370890
Covid - deaths from vaccines are now higher than deaths with Covid:
https://twitter.com/UKcitizen2021/status/1391310951346053120/photo/1
https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1391860658447081473
Nottingham funeral directors taking Covid swabs from deceased:
https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1391716697774727168
Melinda Gates began working with divorce lawyers in 2019, partly over concerns about her husband’s dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Wall Street Journal: https://twitter.com/business/status/1391540756876251136
#Doge tanking just as SNL being broadcast. Shorted the hell out of it at $0.73 with massive leverage on Friday night, now $0.53. Easy money. Always sell the news. ;): https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1391240559713570818
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