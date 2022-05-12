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GENESIS END TIMES BIBLE CODE
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BIBLE CODES FOR END TIMES / RIGHTLY DIVIDING THE WORD OF GOD : CH. 4-5 from DNA: The Most Holy Place : http://www.mostholyplace.com/book-01.html
explore ancient knowledge of DNA and Cell Biology, which has been preserved within the pages of the Christian Bible. The main goal will be to compare Scripture with what we now know about human physiology in order to see if there is a message that has been waiting for a future generation to finally uncover.
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
Join me on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cjblaze
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rn...
Email: [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trif...
Music INFO & source links
Track: Ambient Sci-fi Background Music - Digital Dreaming
Link: https://youtu.be/HIdNZlBKrTA
Artist: CO.AG Music
Track: VERY SAD BACKGROUND SOUND FOR POETRY ||NO COPYRIGHT MUSIC ||SAD VIOLIN MUSIC ||COPYRIGHT FREE MUSIC
Link: https://youtu.be/H1QXjAzVWdc
source: No Copyright Music
Track: Dark haunting intro music - the broken world
Artist: CO.AG : https://youtu.be/-mxmbuJ50VQ
@Uniq
Song: Art of silence by Uniq
Link: https://youtu.be/3V-pYCGx0C4
License: Creative Commons- international recognition 4.0 - CC BY 4.0)
DNA: The Most Holy Place:
Chapter-04: KJV Title Artwork: http://www.mostholyplace.com/book-01_chapter-04.html
Chapter-05: The Book of Genesis: http://www.mostholyplace.com/book-01_chapter-05.html
Wiki Parthenon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parthenon
KJV original art work: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:KJV-King-James-Version-Bible-first-edition-title-page-1611.xcf
Periodic table: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Periodic_table
Slides: http://www.mostholyplace.com/slides.html
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2...
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19R...
Jeff P: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi62JvN-lUn7hVL3ffofADA
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXe...
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNk...
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip...
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jj...
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_...
Bonez: https://www.youtube.com/user/robtr20022
Knowledge 2020: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3VURj0zHCeQI_dNNEYEMfw
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwF...
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKOb...
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2BrRtmvl7nn6rymtf0OglA
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS...
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
Jaestone78: https://www.youtube.com/c/jaestone78ItIsFinished
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
explore ancient knowledge of DNA and Cell Biology, which has been preserved within the pages of the Christian Bible. The main goal will be to compare Scripture with what we now know about human physiology in order to see if there is a message that has been waiting for a future generation to finally uncover.
- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”
"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
Join me on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cjblaze
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rn...
Email: [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trif...
Music INFO & source links
Track: Ambient Sci-fi Background Music - Digital Dreaming
Link: https://youtu.be/HIdNZlBKrTA
Artist: CO.AG Music
Track: VERY SAD BACKGROUND SOUND FOR POETRY ||NO COPYRIGHT MUSIC ||SAD VIOLIN MUSIC ||COPYRIGHT FREE MUSIC
Link: https://youtu.be/H1QXjAzVWdc
source: No Copyright Music
Track: Dark haunting intro music - the broken world
Artist: CO.AG : https://youtu.be/-mxmbuJ50VQ
@Uniq
Song: Art of silence by Uniq
Link: https://youtu.be/3V-pYCGx0C4
License: Creative Commons- international recognition 4.0 - CC BY 4.0)
DNA: The Most Holy Place:
Chapter-04: KJV Title Artwork: http://www.mostholyplace.com/book-01_chapter-04.html
Chapter-05: The Book of Genesis: http://www.mostholyplace.com/book-01_chapter-05.html
Wiki Parthenon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parthenon
KJV original art work: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:KJV-King-James-Version-Bible-first-edition-title-page-1611.xcf
Periodic table: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Periodic_table
Slides: http://www.mostholyplace.com/slides.html
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2...
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19R...
Jeff P: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi62JvN-lUn7hVL3ffofADA
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXe...
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNk...
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip...
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jj...
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_...
Bonez: https://www.youtube.com/user/robtr20022
Knowledge 2020: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3VURj0zHCeQI_dNNEYEMfw
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwF...
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKOb...
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2BrRtmvl7nn6rymtf0OglA
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS...
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
Jaestone78: https://www.youtube.com/c/jaestone78ItIsFinished
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
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