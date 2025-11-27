UPDATE: Both US National Guard servicemen died from sustained injuries, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey reported on social network X.

The US authorities will check all Afghans who entered the country under Biden, Trump said after the shooting in Washington.

There was a shooting in Washington, two US National Guard members were killed.

The incident occurred at the entrance to the Farragut West metro station. The suspect has been neutralized, a police representative told journalists.

"The animal that wounded (died) two National Guard members will pay a very high price," Trump commented on the incident.

The shooter who killed two US National Guard soldiers turned out to be a citizen of Afghanistan, reports CBS.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal came to the US after the withdrawal of American troops from that country in 2021. Last year, he applied for asylum, which is still under consideration.

After the attack in Washington, the US suspended the processing of immigration applications from Afghanistan.

"Now we must review every foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden," Trump said.

Everyone is spinning the Lakanwal DC shooting into a left/right blame war. The facts don’t allow for that.

Here’s what’s actually documented:

• He entered the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) during Operation Allies Refuge, a process that began under Trump, was executed during the Biden withdrawal, and was supported by bipartisan votes in Congress.

• He filed for asylum in late 2024 and was approved in April 2025 under the current administration, but asylum adjudication is handled by career officers following laws written and funded by multiple administrations.

• Both parties expanded, supported, or failed to reform the SIV and asylum systems that allowed this case to unfold the way it did.

Trying to turn this into a partisan attack misses the real issue because this wasn’t a “Democrat failure” or a “Republican failure.” It was a system failure decades in the making, and both sides helped build the system.

Bush started the war, Obama continued it, Trump expanded the SIV pipeline, Biden executed the withdrawal and processed the evacuees, Congress funded it under all four.

If people want accountability, start with the policies, not the tribal talking points.

BREAKING: Rahmanullah Lakanwal served alongside US SPECIAL FORCES in the Afghanistan Army for 10 years (TEN YEARS!!!!) AGAINST the Taliban.

A relative who also served with him and U.S. troops says they do not know why this happened. Lakanwal has a wife and five children. — NBC News.

