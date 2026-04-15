I SAW THE RAPTURE, I was there in the spirit' in a dream' and I saw everything. The crashes, the screaming, weeping, whaling and yes gnashing of teeth. I saw fire, explosions and many parents frantically in desperation searching for missing babies & children. I saw the left behind Christians who were beside themselves for missing the Rapture because they knew what was to come next 'Hell On Earth' is what comes next. Repent for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.





If the Holy Spirit puts it in your heart to support this Last Days Ministry (God's ministry), and our KJV Bible outreach program, all we ask is you be faithful to the Holy Spirit, (all gifts buy KJV Bibles & missionaries place these in hospitals, clinics, doctor's offices, businesses & restaurants, so your gift is working for the Lord before and even after the Rapture.) click the link below or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834





Click this link to support this ministry via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman





For other giving options to this ministry see here: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html





OTHER ALTERNATIVE WAYS TO HEAT or COOL YOUR HOME WITHOUT GRID POWER, Also see how to build your own high end water filter, see more at:

www.TonyLamb.org





THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry & for us: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible to Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 11,000 WARNING letters & CDs titled THE WARNING all from our kitchen table to churches, pastors & Christian radio stations across America: . (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





If you need a packet of Bibles & books to place in hospital or doctor's office waiting rooms near you, Please email me your request, plus your name & address to: watchmensreport(at)gmail.com

If you need more, I will mail them right out to you. With the passage of HR 6090 we need to get as many KJV Bibles into the hands of the people as possible before they totally ban the KJV Bible.





I now have the KJV Bible on DVD which will play on any computer with a DVD drive. This has audio with text. This is FREE for the asking, be sure to include your name and full address (and that you are requesting a KJV Bible on DVD).





Always remember that you are a precious child of the Most High True living God who loves you and who treasures you above all the gold of the earth and above all the stars of heaven.

And we love you and treasure you as well.

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If the Holy Spirit puts it in your heart to help support this ministry, click the link or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834





ALL GIFTS GO 'ONLY' TO SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY (GOD'S MINISTRY)





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To order your copy of my new book: 'THE TRIBULATION click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=





To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153





To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664





WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US.

We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of God, and are NOT Holy. (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact these false bibles are written by men & women (who are themselves in sin) and are not inspired by God.





This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0





See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman

Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb

Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman





Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Ministry for God.

You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'!





* Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834

To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book:

I am only what God says that I am, nothing more and nothing less.

And God called me a Last Days Watchman with dreams & visions, I never named myself Watchman

Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, teacher, prophet, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) But to follow the only one true living God, the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Moses, THAT GOD and His word in your KJV Bible Jesus Christ.

THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED.

God Bless you, Watchman Tony Lamb