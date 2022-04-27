The Sin War (Culture War Megapost) tour

In this special report:The focus of this short article is to discuss the specific Fallen teachings that corrupt mankind through Sin (a violation of Yahweh's Law, or Torah) ... These fallen teachings were elaborated on in the Book of EnochShare this far and wide!If you wish to support our work by donating Bitcoin:BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxTSleepy Joe Sleep Aid:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat