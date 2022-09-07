Profoundly Different Ways When Coping with Crisis: CCP vs. The West

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https://gnews.org/post/p1i90c4b0
On September 2nd, in a short video on GETTR, Miles Guo again pointed out the different consequences brought about by comparing the ways the West and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have responded to the series of crises that the world faces in the impending vaccine disaster