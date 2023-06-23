Create New Account
Syn Bio BYTES - Zombie Life Forms
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published Yesterday

In my Synthetic Biology Webinars we explore what exactly if a Zombie Lifeform, government plants for the Zombies, Zombie weapons but this is my SynBio Byte to whet your appetite to learn more about something many of us have heard about for years but were not able to connect ALL the dots. I am still falling down the rabbit hole on this one. This baby is deep! Enjoy!

Keywords
celeste solumsynthetic biologylifeformszzombiezombie weaponszombie government plans

