Syn Bio BYTES - Zombie Life Forms

In my Synthetic Biology Webinars we explore what exactly if a Zombie Lifeform, government plants for the Zombies, Zombie weapons but this is my SynBio Byte to whet your appetite to learn more about something many of us have heard about for years but were not able to connect ALL the dots. I am still falling down the rabbit hole on this one. This baby is deep! Enjoy!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.