Baltimore Bridge Broken

The utter destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has to be seen as more than a mere accident. Yes, sometimes it is a Snafu, but the extent of the damage beyond Baltimore, that does not need a major economic hit, is astronomical. Steve Bannon has two powerful truth-tellers, Lara Logn and David Walsh who lay out the far-reaching extent of this and expose that this could be a plan beyond what any Bond villain could imagine.