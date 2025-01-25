Trump Supporters Have The Greatest Potential For Actual EVIL

This video can be hard for many people, as it is in some ways for me to make, but it is nonetheless necessary for the sake of their very humanity and our existence as a whole. And yes, Asmongold, practitioners and many influencers are wrong in their support of recent politics. The title is literal, and the video shares psychological and historic insights to prove it. Love to all people in the world.





More on the root-cause problem (the first 15 minutes is adequate): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA

The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





#trump #projectstargate #PoliticalPsychology #GroupDynamics #CriticalThinking #PoliticalPolarization