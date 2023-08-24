Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1 min. Clip - Is The Rapture Mentioned In The Bible? Dr Gene Kim
channel image
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
88 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

What saith the scriptures? Excellent video as Dr Gene Kim, a real Bible Believer,  teaches about what the scriptures say about the Rapture.   Gen 5:24,  2 Kings 2:11, 1 Thessalonians  4:17

For a complete web page about The Rapture as revealed in the King James Bible, go to:   http://getblessedforever.com/Rapture.html

http://www.getblessedforever.com/ 

Keywords
jesuschristiansprayerkjvspiritual warfaredeliveranceprayersbindingloosingabsolute truthbible believerskfreedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket