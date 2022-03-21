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Beyond Gold & Silver
If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS3182022&;month=2022-03
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📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002
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🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/contingency-planning-crisis-management-lynette-zang-with-sean-connelly-curtis-teets/
🔒 Over the past year, more than 20 major cities have reduced police budgets. Consequently, there has been a surge in lawlessness and that's just the beginning with food prices skyrocketing and forcing more and more people in their families into food insecurity. When people are hungry and hopeless, they make choices they would not normally make. And that's one big reason why security is a key issue that we all need to address. As we enter the death rows of the Fiat money system. I am so happy to have two extreme experts in security and planning with us today. We have Sean Conley, US Army Corps of Engineer, Lieutenant Colonel recently retired as the deputy district commander of USACE. Prior to this assignment, he served as the Contingency Planner and Individual Mobilization Augmentee for the Core of Engineers North Atlantic Division. Just to mention a few of his credits. And we also have Curtis Teets, PMP lead BD+C and General Manager of Neo Construction Partners. He felt the call to join the army after the attacks on 9/11 as many patriotic young Americans did, but after serving the longest combat tour since World War II, as an infantryman in Iraq, he's had a 20 year project management career spanning residential commercial and industrial construction across the country. Now together, they founded 5 Stones Strategies to where they developed comprehensive plans for people that cover planning for if you stay or if you go, or if you do both.
5 Stones Strategies Website: https://5stonesstrategies.com/
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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002
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#Security #crisis #contingencyplan