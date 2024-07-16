Toxic Smoke: Nowhere To Hide. Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 13, 2024, #466

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

"Wildfire Smoke Far More Dangerous Than Previously Thought: Potentially 10x More Toxic Than Traffic Smoke" (from ABC News). "Frustrations mount in the Houston heat after Beryl moves on and leaves millions without power (from AP News). This is just a snapshot of what is coming for us all when grid power falters, fades and sooner than almost any dare to imagine, fails forever. Scorching heat, drought, firestorms, smoke, deluge, extreme hail and wind, all is accelerating around the world. In our no longer blue skies, geoengineering operations rage on while the majority of populations keep their eyes wide shut.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





