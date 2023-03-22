MORE STORMS POUND CALIFORNIA! 118MPH WINDS KNOCK OVER TRAILERS-DISRUPT PLANES*SOLAR STORMS & CYCLES*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://poweroutage.us/ https://twitter.com/US_Stormwatch/status/1638269401928716288 https://twitter.com/YayAreaNews/status/1638390412208656384 https://twitter.com/v0rticity/status/1638297827045675008 https://www-trthaber-com.translate.goog/haber/dunya/iskocyada-yat-devrildi-25-yarali-755037.html?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en https://twitter.com/SaraDonchey/status/1638308044638674945 https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://apnews.com/article/sargassum-seaweed-climate-change-florida-beaches-travel-gulf-of-mexico-caribbean-550da1abf9c0906fd30740d1687d5b05 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amazon-rolled-contactless-tech-200-110510774.html https://www.sciencealert.com/rare-cosmic-event-will-see-5-planets-align-in-the-sky-heres-how-to-watch https://studyfinds.org/americans-iq-test-scores-drop/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1638432521082863617 https://watchers.news/2023/03/22/pi-virginids-meteor-shower-makes-rare-appearance-over-puerto-rico/ https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/european-spring-germany-braces-major-strikes-while-france-burns https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/the-sun-is-getting-more-active-than-it-has-for-a-decade-and-it-could-lead-to-power-outages-grounded-flights-and-stunning-auroras/ar-AA182dH9?cvid=914152de949440bcb0895f82a8c844a4&ei=10 https://twitter.com/VoxWeatherZa/status/1638480008690778114 https://www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/live-news/california-storm-packs-flooding-rain-damaging-winds-and-power-outages/1500293

