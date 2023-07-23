Objections To Gold As A Monetary Standard: 6 Myths
* Not enough gold to support finance and commerce.
* Gold supply does not grow fast enough to support growth.
* Gold has no yield.
* Gold caused the Great Depression and financial panics/crashes.
* Gold has no “intrinsic value”.
* John Maynard Keynes called gold a “barbarous relic”.
None Of The Arguments Against Gold Stand Up
* Five of those points are false.
* One of them is true, but it’s supposed to be true.
The full webcast is linked below.
James G. Rickards | As Good As Gold Australia Conference (Adelaide, South Australia; November 2017)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.