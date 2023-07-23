Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gold: Once & Future Money
channel image
Son of the Republic
501 Subscribers
78 views
Published 20 hours ago

Objections To Gold As A Monetary Standard: 6 Myths

* Not enough gold to support finance and commerce.

* Gold supply does not grow fast enough to support growth.

* Gold has no yield.

* Gold caused the Great Depression and financial panics/crashes.

* Gold has no “intrinsic value”.

* John Maynard Keynes called gold a “barbarous relic”.


None Of The Arguments Against Gold Stand Up

* Five of those points are false.

* One of them is true, but it’s supposed to be true.


The full webcast is linked below.


James G. Rickards | As Good As Gold Australia Conference (Adelaide, South Australia; November 2017)

https://youtu.be/y8s-1Ir9vbI

Keywords
libertyfiat currencygoldeconomicstyrannymonetary systemusurymythbanksteryieldreal moneycentral bankfinancial crashjim rickardsintrinsic valuegold standardgreat depressionsound moneybanking cartelbarbarous relicjames rickardsprecious metalmonetary standardfinancial panic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket