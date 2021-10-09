Is the COVID vaccine safe? Has it been thoroughly tested? What are the long-term side effects? Is it even effective?According to the video, “COVID Vaccine Secrets,” the government, the media and even celebrities tell us we must all get the vaccine, that it’s the only way to stay safe from COVID-19.But missing from those conversations is an open and honest discussion about the potential health risks of the vaccine. How many people have died or been injured after getting the vaccine? And why is it making some people sick? Is it because of the vaccine’s ingredients?This video is under Fair Use:Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize” –Voltaire-Visit this page for more great information....