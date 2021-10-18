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Don't worry Patriots. We will win. We will arrest all these MF---ckers and send them to Gitmo to hang or be shot in a firing squad. Hopefully this will be shown on Public TV. Let's atart with Fauci.
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101 views • October 18, 2021
Let's hang ZuckerFuck , How much fun will that be to watch that little Worm Commie hang live on TV ? The thumbnail pic is Hawaiin Snow in our Mendocino Cannabis and Coffee Gardens.
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